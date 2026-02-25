Kamloops News

Prison sentence for man who lied during testimony at his manslaughter trial

Sent to prison for perjury

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

UPDATE: 4:41 p.m.

James David Bond has been ordered to spend 20 months in prison.

“It is impossible to know what the jury may have made of Mr. Bond’s credibility and reliability if they knew about the contact with Ms. Hupe,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lorianna Bennett said in her decision on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mr. Bond had multiple opportunities to correct his testimony. Instead, he decided to continue down a rabbit hole that I find was a deliberate and ongoing effort to mislead the court.”

Bennett said she wasn’t putting Bond behind bars because he’s dangerous, but because jail is necessary in this case to protect the integrity of the justice system.

She said a sentence of house arrest would not adequately denounce his conduct or deter others from lying under oath.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:02 p.m.

A man acquitted of manslaughter in a deadly North Kamloops beating could now face 20 months in prison for lying on the stand during that trial.

James David Bond, 36, was in a Kamloops courtroom for sentencing on Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to one count of perjury.

Bond was drinking with a group of people at the Duchess in the former Northbridge Hotel on Dec. 30, 2016, when he became involved in an argument with 42-year-old Sean Dunn.

Dunn lost consciousness and died after Bond punched him three times in the head in a nearby alley after leaving the bar.

He was charged with manslaughter, and he testified at trial in 2019 that he was defending his girlfriend from Dunn’s unwanted advances.

Sarah Hupe, the girlfriend, told a near identical story when she testified in Bond’s defence.

Bond was acquitted by jurors.

“It was implicit in the jury’s verdict that they found Mr. Bond was acting in the defence of another person,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court on Tuesday.

Hupe is also charged with perjury, scheduled to stand trial in April.

Came to light later

Bond testified during his trial that he had no contact with Hupe since his arrest. When he was released on bail, he was ordered to have no contact with her.

But Hupe’s ex-boyfriend told police she met up with Bond repeatedly while Bond was on bail. Hupe’s friend provided further evidence about what those meetings entailed.

She told police the meetups could last for hours, and Bond and Hupe would sometimes “appear to be intimate,” Varesi said.

Court heard Bond at one point emailed Hupe’s ex to boast about hooking up with her in the fall of 2017 — which was between his arrest and his trial.

“There’s no evidence that the outcome of the trial would have been different and the Crown can't say that the outcome would have been different,” Varesi said.

“But certainly had the jury known that those two were continuing contact, that could have affected their view of those witnesses’ testimony.”

Varesi is seeking a sentence of 20 months in prison.

House arrest sought

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran, meanwhile, argued for a year of house arrest, suggesting it would be “counterproductive” to send Bond to jail at this point.

“He’s leading a pro-social life, he’s rehabilitated himself,” he said. "It will allow him to continue to rehabilitate his life and continue down the right path."

Killoran said Bond struggled following his acquittal. He became addicted to fentanyl, overdosing more than once, and was homeless.

Bond is now working in the oil patch in Slave Lake, Alta.

“I’m very sorry that my perjury prolonged this matter and denied the Dunn family the chance to have closure,” he said near the end of Tuesday’s hearing. "I am truly, truly sorry."

That prompted one of Dunn’s loved ones to yell out in court: “You ripped our hearts out.”

“I’m very sorry,” Bond responded.

In judge's hands

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lorianna Bennett reserved her decision.

She asked lawyers to check in on Tuesday afternoon to see if she’s ready to deliver a sentence, otherwise it will be set for another day.