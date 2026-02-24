Kamloops News

City of Kamloops aquatics staff sees 20-person boost; more swim lessons

More aquatics staff hired

Photo: City of Kamloops Westsyde Pool.

A City of Kamloops director says more swimming lessons will be coming to a pair of community pools this summer with the municipality making “great progress” to bolster its aquatics team.

Carmin Mazzotta, City of Kamloops community and culture director, told council’s livability and sustainability committee on Monday the city’s aquatics program supervisor and HR division have been working to stabilize its aquatics staffing amid a widespread lifeguard shortage.

“We are up to 65 staff now with significantly improved daytime ability. That's an increase of about 20 additional staff in less than a year. Some really incredible work there,” Mazzotta said.

He told the committee there will be more swimming lessons and aquatics programming added to Westsyde Pool and Brocklehurst Pool this summer.

“[That] is great news for everyone who is aware of how quickly swim lessons get snapped up in this community — and being that we know that that’s a life saving skill and something that we need to continue to provide for our community,” Mazzotta said.

Mazzotta said the team has done “really great work,” but noted the lifeguard shortage continues to persist industry-wide.

Back in 2023, the city’s former aquatics supervisor told council that securing a swimming lesson spot had become nearly as tough as landing Taylor Swift tickets.

Council had heard there was a heightened demand for lessons due in part to community growth, but also after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted pool closures and programming restrictions. The pandemic also caused a number of lifeguards to leave the industry for good when pools shut down.

Last year, Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre was subject to temporary closures due to staffing challenges.

A report presented to council’s livability and sustainability committee in September about these closures said the city was experiencing a “notable shortage” of certified lifeguards.

“Recruitment challenges for lifeguards are consistent with national patterns observed at aquatic facilities,” the report reads, citing data which stated pools were experiencing a 30 to 40 per cent reduction in lifeguard availability.

The report said the City of Kamloops had increased its lifeguard recruitment cycles from three to five annually, interviewing between 15 and 20 candidates per cycle.

As of September 2025, 11 lifeguards had been onboarded in 2025, with 14 more applicants in the interview process.

The city’s HR team was also developing “targeted recruitment initiatives” to attract lifeguards available during weekdays — a challenge because many lifeguards are primarily students, and unavailable during school hours.