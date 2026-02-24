Kamloops News

Savour Culinary Festival offers $1,600 prize pack including stay at Sun Peaks, ski passes

Win a taste of Sun Peaks

Photo: Tourism Sun Peaks The 2026 Savour Culinary Festival runs March 16 to March 21 in Sun Peaks.

Savour Culinary Festival in Sun Peaks is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a prize package worth $1,600.

The second-annual Savour festival runs March 16 to March 21 in the mountain resort village, featuring edible offerings inspired by various parts of the world.

The prize pack up for grabs includes a two-night stay at Sun Peaks Lodge, two VIP tickets to Epicurean, two tickets to the Apres Ski Wine Stroll and two one-day lift passes.

The wine stroll takes people through the village for wine tastings and different stops.

The Epicurean VIP tickets include access to a reception, a curated tasting event, an after-party with live music and a signed copy of Chef Vikram Vij’s newest cookbook.

