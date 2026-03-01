Kamloops News

TRU campus radio station CFBX invites all to open house

Photo: CFBX The CFBX radio station is located at House 8, behind the Campus Activity Centre, on TRU's campus.

CFBX, the community radio station located on Thompson Rivers University’s campus, will be swinging open its doors for those interested in learning more about its operations.

In a news release, CFBX said three sessions will be held the afternoon of Saturday, March 7 for attendees to check out the radio station, at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Each session will include a station tour, a brief presentation and refreshments. Those in attendance will also be asked to voice their own station ID, which will be aired at a later date.

CFBX said the open house is designed for community members and students to learn about the station and opportunities to volunteer.

“All of CFBX's programming is made by volunteers, and programmers do not need previous experience to get involved,” the release reads.

All are welcome to the station’s open house, located at House 8 on TRU’s campus, directly behind the Campus Activity Centre.

More information is available by contacting CFBX at 250-377-3988 or by email at [email protected].