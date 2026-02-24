Kamloops News

Tk'emlups community gets sneak peek at healing house as construction hits milestone

Healing house taking shape

Dozens gathered inside the framed shell of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc’s future healing centre Monday as the community marked a major milestone in its construction.

Current and former members of TteS council, community members and construction workers were thanked for their input and work on the project.

“It’s been definitely a community collaborative process, every step forward,” said TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

Casimir said construction was on track for completion by the end of the year.

“We are definitely moving full speed ahead,” she said.

The healing house is located at 844 Miner Rd., a 10.5-hectare property seven kilometres east of Sun Rivers.

The building will include counselling rooms, a ceremony space and a sauna, a gathering space, a multi-purpose room, a kitchen and a crafting space. The surrounding grounds are planned to include a fish drying and meal prep area, a vegetable and herb garden, a fire pit area, and an outdoor ceremony area.

Casimir said it was important for TteS to include cultural elements within the building’s design, noting the circular part of the structure was created with a nod to the traditional pit houses.

“It’s bringing in that cultural, traditional aspect of who we are as Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc,” she said.

The federal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised $12.5 million towards the construction of a healing centre and an elders’ lodge.

During a public hearing about the project in 2024, Jeanette Jules, the band manager of Le Estcwicwéy (The Missing) program, said the initial phase of the healing house programming will focus on residential school survivors and elders.

“The vision of the project is to provide a safe space for holistic healing through reconnection to family, community and culture,” Jules said at the time.

She said the healing house would be a day-use facility for counselling and cultural activities, and an elders lodge was part of future plans for the property.

Casimir said Monday that many pieces had to come together for the building to rise.

“I am so happy to be here, participating and sharing in the excitement of where the healing house is at, and just hearing the hope and the voices of so many of our elders, our grassroots and of course the collaborative efforts of everyone that it’s taken to bring us this one,” Casimir said.