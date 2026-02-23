Kamloops News

Jurors sent home after hospitalization of accused derails Kamloops torture trial

Torture trial ends in mistrial

Photo: KTW File FILE - The jury box in Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A mistrial has been declared in the case of two people accused of torturing a Kamloops man, slicing off part of his ear and branding his flesh.

Devon Jules and Jessica Jules, who are not related, had been standing trial on aggravated assault charges, accused of mutilating Jessica’s husband, Brandon Hoodicoff, over a period of two weeks in the spring of 2024. Devon Jules is also charged with Hoodicoff’s unlawful confinement.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith ordered a mistrial in the case on Monday, two weeks into what was supposed to have been a month-long trial, after being told Jessica Jules underwent emergency surgery over the weekend.

Jessica Jules took the witness stand late last week to begin testifying in her own defence. That was paused on Friday, when jurors were told she was dealing with an unforeseen medical issue.

On Monday, court was told Jules will be in hospital for the next several days, and it will be “at least a couple of weeks” until doctors are able to provide a timeline.

“She doesn’t have a precise time of discharge, and then she’s likely going to be bed-ridden for a time to recover after that,” defence lawyer John Gustafson said.

“I say all this because I don’t realistically have a timeline for when she will be fit to be in a courtroom and ready to continue with the trial.”

Because the trial was taking place in front of a jury, defence lawyers made a joint application for a mistrial, arguing that the long delay plus the potentially prejudicial information they would have about Jessica Jules’ health made it impossible to carry on.

Smith granted the application and ordered the mistrial.

The new Jules trial is expected to be heard in front of a jury over three weeks starting Sept. 28.