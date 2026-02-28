Kamloops News

Election timing prompts City of Kamloops officials to consider postponing two-year citizen satisfaction survey

Survey delayed by election

Photo: KTW file FILE - Cyclists, pedestrians and pups enjoy the Rivers Trail near Kamloops airport.

The City of Kamloops will likely wait until after the upcoming local general election to conduct its two-year poll on resident satisfaction.

The citizen satisfaction survey was last conducted in 2024.

On Monday, the livability and sustainability committee heard that keeping this same schedule would see residents polled about elements contributing to quality of life at the same time as the election.

Committee members felt it would be best to wait until spring 2027 to launch the survey, then allowing the next council to decide if they want to launch the survey again in the fall to have another benchmark.

“I found that during the election the best citizen satisfaction survey was the election itself,” said Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

The committee agreed holding the survey in the spring would allow new council members time to get acclimatized in their new roles.

Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops director of communications and strategic partnerships, said the survey has always launched in the fall, and a spring offering could provide a different perspective on seasonal city services.

She said the nature of election season may also influence the responses.

“Some of the feedback we heard, and part of the reason why I'm here is concern that the election cycle and campaigns may impact residents' perceptions of city services or quality of life — particularly as the world gets more divided and misinformation and disinformation gets more prevalent,” Rodrigue said.

The committee’s recommendation must be passed by council for a final decision.