Dirty soda craze touches down in Kamloops as Sip Soda Co. opens new shop near TRU

Photo: The Canadian Press Dirty soda drinks are pictured at Sip Soda Co. in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Aug. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A North American drink trend that gained traction on reality TV has landed in the Tournament Capital with the opening of a dirty soda shop near the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Sip Soda Co., 102-795 McGill Rd., welcomed the first customers to its Kamloops location on Sunday.

Non-alcoholic dirty sodas are made with a mix of soda, cream and flavoured syrups. They are already on the menu at a couple of Kamloops establishments, but owner Cam Matheson said Sip Soda is the first local business dedicated to the drinks.

Following a soft open on Sunday, he said Monday is the Kamloops store's grand opening.

“I saw the opportunity to open the store near TRU and continue the franchise here,” Matheson told Castanet. “We’ve got a proprietary blend of flavours that nobody else on the planet has."

Sip Soda is an Alberta-based company that started in a trailer in 2024. There is one other brick and mortar location, in suburban Edmonton.

Sip Soda’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or to look at the menu, click here.

Trend fuelled by TV

Dirty soda’s recent rise in popularity is linked to U.S. reality TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which debuted in 2024.

Stars of the show are frequently shown sipping dirty sodas or visiting Swig, a U.S. chain founded in 2010 that popularized the drinks in Mormon communities, which do not drink alcohol, coffee or tea.

— with files from The Canadian Press