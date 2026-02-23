Kamloops News

Police renew homicide investigation appeal as family marks three years since Merritt man vanished

Tips sought in cold case

Photo: Merritt Herald FILE - Dozens of people showed up for a community walk for Miguel Mack in 2024. The 24-year-old Merritt man was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, and police believe he was murdered.

Mounties are renewing their call for information in the death of a Merritt man whose remains were found last year.

RCMP homicide detectives have said they believe Miguel Mack was murdered. The 24-year-old was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, and he was reported missing several days later.

“The investigation into Miguel Mack’s death continues to remain a priority,” RCMP Sgt. Robert Lee said in a news release.

“Investigators are of the belief that there are individuals with knowledge of Mack’s death that have not yet spoken with police. We continue to urge these people to come forward.”

For years, large-scale searches turned up no sign of Mack. According to his family, his remains were discovered last spring.

Anyone with information about Mack’s disappearance can call police at 1-877-987-8477.

Family marks grim anniversary

Mack’s family will hold a community walk in Merritt this week to mark three years since his disappearance.

The walk will get underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, starting in the 2000-block of Coutlee Avenue, continuing on to Orme Street and the Civic Centre.

“The family is encouraging members of the community to come out in support and memory of Miguel,” RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said.