Kamloops hockey community shows support for Southern Alberta Mustangs at memorial skate

Photo: Castanet Sawyer Smith and Parker Ma of the Southern Alberta Mustangs pose for a photo Sunday evening at the at the Riverside Park skating loop.

Members of the Kamloops hockey community came to Riverside Park en masse Sunday evening for a memorial skate in honour of three hockey players, including two Kamloops teens, who were killed in a car crash while traveling to practice with their Southern Alberta Mustangs.

JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both 18 and alumni of the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, and their American teammate, 17-year-old Caden Fine, were killed when their vehicle collided with a semi truck in the town of Stavely, Alta., located south of Calgary.

During a trip to Kamloops, the Mustangs were hosted by the Kamloops Blazers during a Friday match against the Kelowna Rockets, and then by the Storm the following night. The Mustangs made a trip to Alabama earlier this month to honour Fine.

Mustangs captain Parker Ma said there were more people at Sunday evening’s memorial skate at Riverside Park than he was expecting.

“With all the people coming too, just makes us feel normal again,” he said.

His teammate Sawyer Smith agreed, saying the local display of support for the boys meant a lot.

Both said they enjoyed the leisurely skate, but are itching to get back to work.

“We haven’t been on the ice for what, two weeks? We played a game before we left for Alabama and that was the last time we touched the ice,” Smith said.

“So it’ll be nice to get back to strict schedule, skating, working out.”

Less than six degrees

Sunday’s memorial skate was organized by the KMHA and the Kamloops Storm. Many who attended were from the local hokey community — coaches, players, families, friends and billet families.

Rob Fryer, who coached Wright when he played for the Kamloops Jedi and is the KMHA ice scheduler, said the event served as a celebration of life and a way to pay tribute to the three hockey players that lost their lives.

Fryer said the hockey community is tight-knit and he was pleased to see so many make their way to Riverside Park to show their support.

“They talk about six degrees of separation, well in hockey I think it’s even close than that,” he said.

“It’s super important to have the community support and that was what it was all about, just showing these boys that they’re loved.”

U18 hockey coach Jon Ovington and his son were among those from the local hockey community that came to show their support, saying the event was for a good cause.

“I couldn’t imagine losing one of my teammates so I would hope if one of my guys go down, people would do the same thing,” Ovington said.

Audrey Wadsworth was another local resident in attendance. She has a 12-year-old son who plays minor hockey and her family billets a Kamloops Storm player.

“I think it's just the way that I want to show my kids how you can be there for others,” she said.

“Even if we didn't know them, it’s just showing your children that you have compassion, and it's a small community and it's how you support and show love.”