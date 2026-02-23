Kamloops News

Lunar Sway, feature film shot in Kamloops area, secures international distribution deals, eyes Canadian release

Region 'central' to new film

Photo: Nick Butler A still from Thompson-Nicola shot, feature television film Lunar Sway.

A feature film shot in the Thompson-Nicola region several years ago will be making its international debut next month, and the filmmakers say they’re set on showing the movie on local screens, as well.

Lunar Sway is a made-for-TV feature film that was shot primarily in the Thompson-Nicola region, including Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Savona, and partially in Kelowna in the fall of 2024.

Canadian writer and director Nick Butler said the film has picked up distribution deals for the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere in Europe for a limited theatrical release in the fall of 2026.

It’s set to premiere next month in the U.K. at London's BFI Flare, the British Film Institute’s LGBTQIA+ film festival.

No distribution in Canada has been confirmed, but the filmmakers said they expect to finalize a Canadian release soon — also for the fall of 2026.

Butler said the film’s cast and crew fell in love with the region during shooting and the filmmakers intend on screening the film in Kamloops, Kelowna and throughout B.C.

“The locations are central to this film, and the region offered us not only breathtaking landscapes but a colourful assortment of motels, diners, antique stores and houses dripping with history and character,” Butler said.

“You can’t fake the kind of charm and personality these locations offered us, and they bring the world of the movie to life vividly.”

Businesses featured in the film include the Oasis Hotel and Pub, the Desert Inn and BN Dulay’s warehouse bays in Cache Creek, Vulture Garage and Baits Motel in Spences Bridge and several properties in and around Ashcroft.

Butler said many Cache Creek residents were befriended by the production, and some ended up being cast in small roles throughout the movie.

He added that one of the highlights of the shoot was attending Cache Creek’s Grafitti Day celebrations, where costume designer Chelsea Preston and key grip Naz Andrukhiv tied for first place in the dance competition.

Butler said the dark comedy film is set in the fictional desert town of “Mooncrest” and follows Cliff, an eccentric young man looking for love in all the wrong places.

“When his estranged birth mother Marg shows up unexpectedly, they quickly bond. But her past secrets have followed her into town and are about to bring unexpected chaos to Cliff’s life,” the release describes.

Lunar Sway stars Liza Weil, Noah Parker, Grace Glowicki, Douglas Smith and Vancouver actors Kaden Connors and Andy Yu. The film is also produced by Kelowna’s Jennifer Wrede.

The filmmakers said up-to-date information on where Lunar Sway will screen upon release will be posted to Butler’s production company’s website.

Following shooting in September of 2024, the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission estimated the production generated about $5 million for the local economy.