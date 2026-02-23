Kamloops News

Faculty association asks for clarity as TRU eyes further cuts for next year

TRU instructors seek clarity

Photo: KTW FILE - The Campus Activity Centre building on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

The union that represents faculty at Thompson Rivers University is raising concerns around budget cuts, and is asking for further clarity around how its members could be affected and what processes will be followed.

TRU’s international enrolment has dropped dramatically due to federal immigration policy changes. Millions of dollars and dozens of jobs have been cut from the university’s budget to shore up its finances.

In a letter addressed to the university’s board of governors, the TRU Faculty Association said it feels there are inconsistent expectations on cost-saving measures across the institutions, that changes to departments, faculties and programs aren’t being made collaboratively, and that there is a lack of understanding of what policies or procedures would be followed to close or reorganize departments.

The letter, dated Jan. 28, requests that the board provide those policies and procedures to faculty.

TRUFA told Castanet last November that morale among faculty was low, and union president Tara Lyster said last week that hasn’t changed.

She said faculty are looking for more information on how they might be affected by cuts or reorganizing and, if they are, how that process could play out.

‘This is the first time in a while that the TRUFA executive has addressed the board and I think it’s a display of the frustration of faculty — that we now need to tell the board, ‘This is what we’re seeing, this is what we’re hearing and we believe it might be a different message than what you’re getting,’” Lyster said.

“We're confused. We don't know what's going on. People are worried about their program still, and it's been going on for a very long time.”

TRUFA’s letter said attendance at university-hosted forums and union meetings are high because faculty are looking for answers.

Asked to meet with president

TRU Board of Governors chair Christine Sorensen said the board had the opportunity to review the letter Friday morning, prior to its regular public meeting.

She said the board’s response will include a request that TRUFA organize a meeting with university president Dr. Airini, adding that’s typically the procedural first step in bringing forward concerns, and she plans on attending as well.

“Many of the board members have connections to the university in different ways, and I think there’s always rumours, there’s always questions about decisions that have been made or may be coming down that people don’t quite understand,” Sorensen told Castanet.

“I think that there’s always those things that aren’t quite factual and so I think that for all of us, and I think when we looked at it, we certainly just want to deal in facts.”

She said the board wants to make sure workers and faculty are comfortable with the decisions being made and said board members are confident in the decisions of TRU’s leadership team.

Asked if the board has similarly heard morale among faculty is low, Sorensen said she thinks “there’s a bit of a mixed message there” and it would be helpful to sit down with TRUFA to gather information.

“Yes, some people are anxious. Change is difficult, uncertainty is difficult and there may be a lot of anxiety,” she said.

“I’ve also heard that there are staff who feel that they have more clarity on where TRU is going, and there’s more certainty in the work that they’re doing now.”

More cuts coming

The university has made $30 million in permanent budget reductions since fall of 2024 through “across-the-board” operational budget reductions, according to an online update earlier this month.

Cost-saving measures since 2024 have also included cutting 193 full-time equivalent positions through a combination of early retirement packages, eliminating vacant positions and layoffs.

TRU said the organization’s financial position has been stabilized this year, but another $18 to $21 million in reductions will be needed to reach a balanced budget for the 2026-27 year.

David Hallinan, chair of the board’s finance committee, told the board deferred capital projects have freed up about $14.4 million “that will become available, should we need it” and about $5.4 million has been found for next year, which includes reductions in discretionary travel, external services and other non-essential costs.

“The remaining amount is going to be found through academic efficiencies, vacancy reviews, realignment of resources associated with student facing services and other operational efficiencies,” Hallinan said.

He said a balanced budget and further details on those strategies will be presented to the board at its March meeting.