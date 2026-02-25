Kamloops News
Top Canadian blues band to play show in Kamloops next month
Powder Blues in March
Photo: Contributed
Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues return to Kamloops for the first time in just over three years.
Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues are making a stop in Kamloops next month — returning to the Tournament Capital for the first time since 2023.
The band, which has been together nearly 50 years, will play the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Billed as Canada’s leading blues band, they play a mix of swing, blues, jazz, rock and roll and R & B, boasting a wide appeal. Hits include Doin' it Right (On the Wrong Side of Town) and Boppin' With the Blues.
Tickets are $74.95 and can be purchased online.
