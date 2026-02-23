Kamloops News

City of Merritt producing documentary series on 2021 flooding, recovery efforts

Film will document flooding

Photo: City of Merritt

The City of Merritt has partnered with a Kamloops film company to shoot a documentary series capturing the story of the 2021 flood.

The municipality has tapped Vandelso Productions to shoot the series, which will follow the community’s ongoing journey from flood recovery to long-term mitigation.

“A new docuseries will capture Merritt’s story as it continues to unfold. This isn’t just about the flood, it’s about our people, our resilience, and the strength that carried us forward,” the Merritt Flood Mitigation team posted on social media earlier this month.

The multi-year documentary series is to be centred on local voices and progress, sharing stories of resilience and highlighting the work underway along the Coldwater corridor to help protect the community into the future.

In November 2021, an atmospheric river sent a deluge of water rushing down the Coldwater River, causing extensive damage to the city’s infrastructure as it flooded homes and washed out the Middlesboro Bridge to the Collettville neighbourhood.