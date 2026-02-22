Kamloops News

VR exhibit showing destruction of Ukraine visits Kamloops

Four years of war

On Saturday, ahead of the four-year mark since the war’s beginning back in February of 2022, local Ukrainian groups hosted The War Up Close exhibit where visitors were able to view photography and drone footage of villages and cities levelled by Russian bombs through immersive virtual reality goggles.

The exhibit was joined by two other projects helping support Ukrainian children and soldiers

Eleven year old Paige Melinka said she came to the exhibit because she wanted to learn more about the war.

“It was very sad and scary, because I could never imagine to be like a person like that, or being there and just knowing that something could come for me one day,” she said of the VR footage. “It hit hard.”

Paige said the footage had an emotional impact on her because she is of Ukrainian descent and know’s someone whose parents live there.

Her father Gary Melinka, who accompanied her to the exhibit and viewed the VR footage as well, said it’s important for his children to understand what’s going on in other parts of the world.

“And since we have ties to Ukraine and friends that are Ukrainian and have family back home, to have them experience what this is all about — the news is one thing, but getting a closer up look is very different,” he said.

The Melinka’s said they’ll take away a greater knowledge of the war and gratefulness that they live in a free country like Canada.

Exhibit aims to combat complacency

Jeanne Ollineck, a board member with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Thompson Okanagan branch, that sponsored the exhibit, said it was hard to view the images, and was holding back tears.

“There's no bodies or blood in there, thank God, but looking at the devastation that it's done like, can you imagine you're in your apartment, and half the building's gone,” Ollineck said. “How many of those people survived in there? You start thinking about the people, the humanitarian side.”

The virtual reality experience is intended to immerse people in the destruction from afar, so they can better appreciate the impact of war four years on.

“People are kind of desensitized, but when you go through the exhibit, you're really going to see what people are feeling,” Ollineck said.

“The purpose of this is to help sort of resensitize people to what's going on, and make them understand what's going on, so we can find ways to stop the war.”

Support for and from the children of Ukraine

Alongside the VR experience, the exhibition featured children's art from the Sunflower Dreams Project, as well as paintings created by young refugees from Ukraine's war-torn east and south, now sheltering in Lviv.

Ollineck said the Sunflower project involves teachers in Ukraine helping to heal children through art.

“When you walk through it you see things from children who are three years old and lost both their parents, others, they're living in a bomb shelter, there's children from the cancer hospital that the Russians bombed,” she said. “They're bringing the art to different places. They even bring them into bomb shelters to help the children heal.”

Representatives from Sustain Ukraine were also present, sharing the inspiring work of Kyiv students who are weaving camouflage netting, building 3D printing labs, repairing vehicles, and quite literally saving lives.

David Lisoway with Sustain Ukraine said they assists teachers in the capital of Kyiv with their after school programs and supports the military as well.

The group is fundraising in Canada and the Ukrainian students they support decide how they’re going to use it to support their soldiers, Ollineck said.

Awareness and advocacy

Lisoway said there was “a good flow of people” Saturday who they were able to talk to about what the current situation and needs are in Ukraine.

“And to just remind people that the war is still going after this many years. It's now longer than World War Two for Russia,” Lisoway said.

Olena Heichenko, coordinator of virtual reality Museum in Canada, said this VR exhibit has been travelling around the word the past three years in an effort to spread awareness about the war.

“I was in Kyiv in 2022, 24th of February. I heard first explosions in Kyiv. I couldn't believe that it can be in my country, in my city,” Heichenko said.

She said she cannot believe it’s been four years of full scale invasion in Ukraine already, and 12 years since the annexation of Crimea.

“It just has to stop, and we ask the international community — my Ukraine needs help,” Heichenko said.

Ollineck said people should write their MP to encourage Canada to continue finding ways to support Ukraine in its fight to defend their country from Russia.

“They're destroying the infrastructure so that people are living with no heat, running water, electricity. They're also destroying cultural artifacts and icons, things that are part of Ukrainian heritage, because they're trying to erase Ukrainian people,” Ollineck said.

“This is part of bringing home the reality to us here in Canada.”