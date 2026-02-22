Kamloops News

BC Wildfire Service, Upper Nicola Band plan for cultural burn in Douglas Lake area

Cultural burn planned

Photo: BC Wildfire Service FILE - BCWS crews ignite a controlled burn.

A 90-hectare cultural burn conducted by the Upper Nicola Band and supported by the BC Wildfire Service may get underway in early March.

In a news release, the BCWS said the burn will be spread out between multiple treatment units on the Douglas Lake IR #3, located about 40 kilometres northeast of Merritt.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but could begin as early as Monday, March 2.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” the release states.

Smoke from the burn may be visible from the Upper Nicola Band, Douglas Lake, Nicola Lake and surrounding areas, as well as motorists travelling on Highway 5A.

Goals of the burn include reducing cured grass to allow traditional food and plants to re-establish, enhancing ungulate grazing, removing forest fuels to fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire and reducing fuel loading in urban interface areas for community protection.

“These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety,” the BCWS said.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.