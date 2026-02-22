Kamloops News

Kamloops woman receives Tidbits of Change Foundation bursary in recognition of annual charity drive

A story to inspire others

Photo: Michael Potestio Cassie McNutt has received a bursary from the Tidbits of Change Foundation in recognition of her annual charity drive raising funds for the Kamloops Hospice.

A local philanthropist known for raising money for a good cause has just been handed a leg up of her own.

Cassie McNutt, 19, of Cassie’s Charity Drive, has received a $5,000 youth bursary from the Tidbits of Change Foundation, which aims to encourage Canadian youth to do projects or initiatives in collaboration with a parent or mentor.

Greg Scott, the co-founder of the Tidbits of Change Foundation presented McNutt with the bursary Friday at the Delta Hotel.

Scott said his foundation’s selection committee chose McNutt as a recipient for her annual charity drive, which she operates with her parents and supports hospice.

Scott said McNutt’s story rose to the top of the select committee’s attention for the list of applicants and they hope her story inspires others.

“We are really honoured to give to Cassie McNutt our Tidbits of Change award for one of the most inspiring stories we’ve heard out in Canada,” Scott said.

McNutt said it means a lot to her to receive this award in recognition of her charity.

“I do these things not looking to be recognized, but once I am it’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

McNutt said the bursary will support her studies at Thompson Rivers University and be “a tremendous help” as she switches programs and tries new classes in an attempt to find her calling in life.

“It’s absolutely amazing that I’m fortunate enough to have this,” McNutt said, noting school is expensive and she wouldn’t likely be able to test the waters as much in her studies without support of bursaries.

McNutt said her charity drive brought her family together in a variety of ways and is an example to others her age there’s always opportunity to build something from the ground up.

McNutt and her family have raised more than $260,000 for the Kamloops Hospice through the annual Christmas light display, starting the initiative in 2019 when McNutt was 12.

She said 2025’s 50/50 draw raised $25,000 with the lucky winner taking home half. They also raised another $17,000 via donations to support general operating costs of hospice.

“It’s amazing to be able to contribute to [hospice] and be an outlet for the community because I’m just giving people a way to give back,” McNutt said,

Last year McNutt also started her new Cassie’s Charity and Student Achievement Fund, an annual scholarship for SD73 students. Funds were raised through a Halloween decoration display.

McNutt’s goal is to raise the minimum $10,000 needed for the endowment fund to begin generating interest for the scholarship. She said the Halloween fundraiser got them to about $8,000.

“We’re super close,” McNutt said of her goal.