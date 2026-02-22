Kamloops News

Grasslands Conservation Council of BC monitoring, mapping important ecosystem

Grasslands under threat

Photo: KTW file photo Napier Ranch grasslands near Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is home to a third of the B.C.’s grasslands, but the fragile ecosystems are in decline and face mounting threats, including those posed by invasive species.

That was he message of a presentation to the TNRD board from the Grasslands Conservation Council of BC, a non-profit based in Kamloops.

The organization is engaged in a number of projects, including monitoring for invasive species like cheatgrass and tracking changes in the ecosystem.

GCC executive director Mike Dedels and chair Tom Dickinson provided an overview of the organization and highlighted the ecological and economic importance of grasslands at the TNRD’s Feb. 12 meeting.

Dedels said as of last month, the group began a grasslands mapping update that has been a long time coming.

“Our original one was done in 2004 it's had some updates, but we needed a much better project,” he told the board.

The update is meant to establish a more accurate boundary of ecosystems and map forest encroachment and grassland losses.

Dedals said the group has also been in talks with BC Parks Foundation about potential inventory and planing work for a large chunk of grasslands it recently purchased near Juniper Ridge.

He said grasslands cover less than one per cent of the total land area in B.C., and 35 per cent are located in the TNRD.

Grasslands are home to more than 30 per cent of the province’s species at risk, and the ecosystems are rapidly disappearing, according to the GCC.

The ecosystems are critical for water filtration, pollination, flood control and carbon storage.

Dickinson said grasslands are ecologically important because they make up a limited amount of the landscape and have varying values to different industries — including film and TV production.

“When they're coming to film here, they're filming on the grasslands — it's a big highlight,” Dedals said.

He said tourism groups in Kamloops and Kelowna highlight grasslands in their marketing, making the ecosystems economically and recreationally important too.

About 43 per cent of B.C.’s grasslands are located on private property, and another 10 per cent are on First Nations reserves.