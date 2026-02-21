Kamloops News

Merritt Mounties call in major crime investigators after death deemed suspicious

Police probe Merritt death

Police in Merritt are investigating what appears to be a homicide in the city’s Diamond Vale neighbourhood.

Mounties confirmed to Castanet that a person was found dead at a home in the 1900-block of Houston Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe the incident to be targeted, and the probe has been turned over to detectives with the RCMP’s Kelowna-based regional major crime unit.