Keystone Awards honour 26 local groups in the home-building industry

Photo: CHBACI There were 26 awards handed out at this year's Keystone Awards.

A sold-out audience of more than 300 guests gathered as the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior (CHBA CI) celebrated the 2026 Keystone Awards Gala at the Thompson Rivers University Grand Hall this month, coming together to honour excellence in residential construction.

A total of 26 awards were presented at the Feb. 7 event, recognizing outstanding achievement in home building, renovation, design, innovation and industry service across the Central Interior and East Kootenays.

This year’s gala brought together builders, designers, trades, suppliers, industry partners, and elected officials to honour the projects and people shaping the region’s housing landscape.

“This evening is about celebrating quality, collaboration, and the professionals who raise the bar for housing in our communities,” Chris Crowell, president of CHBA Central Interior, said in a press release. “It’s been a challenging year for our industry, which makes the calibre of submissions and the strength of this sold-out room even more meaningful.”

The awards were presented across residential construction, renovation, design, environmental initiatives and industry service categories.

Entries were evaluated by 12 award-winning industry professionals from outside the region, with projects judged anonymously based solely on submitted images and marketing statements, the release stated.

Photo: CHBACI This year's gala was a sold out event.

2026 Keystone Awards – Winners

Best Interior Design: New or Renovated

Nëvo Design House Inc. — Fields House

(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., Motivo Design Group Inc.)

Best Innovative Construction / Architecture / Design: New or Renovated

Wrabel Brothers Construction Ltd. — The Ledger Project

Best Outdoor Living Space: New or Renovated

Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. — Outstanding Outdoor Oasis

Best Public / Private Partnership

TRU Trades and Technology — 2025 Training House

Best Innovative Special Feature: New or Renovated

Concord First General Kamloops — Home Bar

Best Kitchen Design Project under $60,000: New or Renovated

Watermark Custom Built Homes — Room For Lucy

Best Kitchen Design Project $60,000 and Over New or Renovated

Nëvo Design House Inc. — Fields House Kitchen

(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., 7 Point Millworks & Installations Ltd.)

Best Bathroom under $30,000: New or Renovated

Wrabel Brothers Construction Ltd. — Tranquil Sanctuary

(Project Partners: Excel Industries Ltd., Complete Floors Ltd.)

Best Bathroom $30,000 and Over: New or Renovated

A&T Project Developments Inc. — Stone & Steam

(Project Partner: Nevo Design House Inc.)

Best Housing Design

Motivo Design Group Inc. — Field of Steel

(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., Nëvo Design House Inc.)

Best Environmental Initiative

Hearthstone Construction Ltd. — Highbridge Manor

(Project Partner: Willms Design Inc.)

Best Residential Renovation under $350,000

Ellenwood Homes Ltd. — Ponte Vista

Best Residential Renovation $350,000–$500,000

Portfolio Interiors Inc. — Retro Revival

(Project Partner: Thompson Regional Contracting Ltd.)

Best Residential Renovation $500,000 and Over

Launch Construction Ltd. — Generational Gem

Best Single-Family Detached Home under $750,000 – Spec

Drew Blain Construction Ltd. — Quality Over Quantity

Best Single-Family Detached Home over $750,000 – Spec

Maskell Homes Inc. — Mountain Retreat

Best Single-Family Detached Home $750,000–$1M

Madok Developments Ltd. — Yoho Peak

Best Single-Family Detached Home $1M–$1.5M

thinkBright Homes Ltd. — Sand Castle

Best Single-Family Detached Home $1.5M–$2M

Münter Design & Build — Black Forest Vista

Best Single-Family Detached Home $2M–$2.5M

Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. — Resplendent Rocky Retreat

(Project Partner: Nëvo Design House Inc.)

Best Single-Family Detached Home $2.5M and Over

Thompson Regional Contracting Ltd. — Neon Moon

Best Semi-Detached or Townhome Development

BlackOak Developments — Marie Place

(Project Partner: Motivo Design Group Inc.)

Best Multi-Family Development

Juniper West Developments Ltd. — Modern By Nature

Best Supplier

The Fireplace Centre

Best Subtrade

Robinson Masonry Ltd.

Best Service / Professional

Travelers Insurance Company of Canada