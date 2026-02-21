Keystone Awards honour 26 local groups in the home-building industry
A sold out show
A sold-out audience of more than 300 guests gathered as the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior (CHBA CI) celebrated the 2026 Keystone Awards Gala at the Thompson Rivers University Grand Hall this month, coming together to honour excellence in residential construction.
A total of 26 awards were presented at the Feb. 7 event, recognizing outstanding achievement in home building, renovation, design, innovation and industry service across the Central Interior and East Kootenays.
This year’s gala brought together builders, designers, trades, suppliers, industry partners, and elected officials to honour the projects and people shaping the region’s housing landscape.
“This evening is about celebrating quality, collaboration, and the professionals who raise the bar for housing in our communities,” Chris Crowell, president of CHBA Central Interior, said in a press release. “It’s been a challenging year for our industry, which makes the calibre of submissions and the strength of this sold-out room even more meaningful.”
The awards were presented across residential construction, renovation, design, environmental initiatives and industry service categories.
Entries were evaluated by 12 award-winning industry professionals from outside the region, with projects judged anonymously based solely on submitted images and marketing statements, the release stated.
2026 Keystone Awards – Winners
Best Interior Design: New or Renovated
Nëvo Design House Inc. — Fields House
(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., Motivo Design Group Inc.)
Best Innovative Construction / Architecture / Design: New or Renovated
Wrabel Brothers Construction Ltd. — The Ledger Project
Best Outdoor Living Space: New or Renovated
Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. — Outstanding Outdoor Oasis
Best Public / Private Partnership
TRU Trades and Technology — 2025 Training House
Best Innovative Special Feature: New or Renovated
Concord First General Kamloops — Home Bar
Best Kitchen Design Project under $60,000: New or Renovated
Watermark Custom Built Homes — Room For Lucy
Best Kitchen Design Project $60,000 and Over New or Renovated
Nëvo Design House Inc. — Fields House Kitchen
(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., 7 Point Millworks & Installations Ltd.)
Best Bathroom under $30,000: New or Renovated
Wrabel Brothers Construction Ltd. — Tranquil Sanctuary
(Project Partners: Excel Industries Ltd., Complete Floors Ltd.)
Best Bathroom $30,000 and Over: New or Renovated
A&T Project Developments Inc. — Stone & Steam
(Project Partner: Nevo Design House Inc.)
Best Housing Design
Motivo Design Group Inc. — Field of Steel
(Project Partners: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., Nëvo Design House Inc.)
Best Environmental Initiative
Hearthstone Construction Ltd. — Highbridge Manor
(Project Partner: Willms Design Inc.)
Best Residential Renovation under $350,000
Ellenwood Homes Ltd. — Ponte Vista
Best Residential Renovation $350,000–$500,000
Portfolio Interiors Inc. — Retro Revival
(Project Partner: Thompson Regional Contracting Ltd.)
Best Residential Renovation $500,000 and Over
Launch Construction Ltd. — Generational Gem
Best Single-Family Detached Home under $750,000 – Spec
Drew Blain Construction Ltd. — Quality Over Quantity
Best Single-Family Detached Home over $750,000 – Spec
Maskell Homes Inc. — Mountain Retreat
Best Single-Family Detached Home $750,000–$1M
Madok Developments Ltd. — Yoho Peak
Best Single-Family Detached Home $1M–$1.5M
thinkBright Homes Ltd. — Sand Castle
Best Single-Family Detached Home $1.5M–$2M
Münter Design & Build — Black Forest Vista
Best Single-Family Detached Home $2M–$2.5M
Copper Island Fine Homes Inc. — Resplendent Rocky Retreat
(Project Partner: Nëvo Design House Inc.)
Best Single-Family Detached Home $2.5M and Over
Thompson Regional Contracting Ltd. — Neon Moon
Best Semi-Detached or Townhome Development
BlackOak Developments — Marie Place
(Project Partner: Motivo Design Group Inc.)
Best Multi-Family Development
Juniper West Developments Ltd. — Modern By Nature
Best Supplier
The Fireplace Centre
Best Subtrade
Robinson Masonry Ltd.
Best Service / Professional
Travelers Insurance Company of Canada
More Kamloops News
- Game on at the TowneVernon - 1:03 pm
- Revamped online servicesVernon - 1:00 pm
- Green light for early boozeBC - 12:27 pm
- Practice turns into rescuePenticton - 12:00 pm
- A sold out showKamloops - 12:00 pm
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Pickle (and Ash) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate