Canada-U.S. Olympic final has some Kamloops sports bars opening very early

Bars opening early for game

Photo: Michael Potestio Shark Club server Courtney Killough stands behind the bar with a drink mixer with Canada's men's hockey team on the big screen behind her. Timezones be damned, Shark Club, Pizza Pi, Canadian Brewhouse and Duffy's will be open by 5:10 a.m. on Sunday when the puck drops for Canada against the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

A handful of Kamloops establishments will crack their doors before sunrise to serve hockey fans thirsting for someplace to watch Canada take on the U.S. for Olympic glory.

Clocks in the Tournament Capital will read 5:10 on Sunday morning when the puck drops for the gold-medal men's hockey game, but it will be an afternoon matinee nine time zones away in Milan, where faceoff will be a little after 2 p.m.

It will mark the first time Canada and the U.S. have met for Olympic gold since the memorable final at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, and it comes at a very tense time for Canada-U.S. relations.

Undaunted by the time difference, at least four Kamloops restaurants say they will be open in time to host patrons for the highly anticipated matchup — Shark Club and Pizza Pi downtown, Canadian Brewhouse at Aberdeen Mall and Duffy's Neighbourhood Pub on Hillside Drive.

Shark Club and Pizza Pi will both open at 5 a.m. Shark Club general manager Dustin Creller told Castanet the bar will be licensed to serve booze as of 5:30 a.m., and Pizza Pi will have mimosas and caesars on the menu.

Up the hill, Canadian Brewhouse plans to open at 4:30 a.m. and Duffy's is set to open at 4:45 a.m.

Canadian Brewhouse assistant GM Pratik Desai said work was ongoing Friday to secure the necessary permit to serve liquor during the game. There was not a clear answer when Castanet called Duffy's to ask whether liquor would be served.

One thing is for certain: all four places will be serving breakfast.

Bars betting on buzz

Creller said he decided to open up because previous big games with early starts have proved lucrative for Shark Club.

“And especially being a sports-events based restaurant, we thought it was in the best interest for us to put that first,” he said.

He’s expecting a full house, and he said a quarter of the tables had been booked as of Friday afternoon.

Desai said Canadian Brewhouse was getting calls throughout the day on Friday, after Canada defeated Finland in the semifinal. There were nine tables not spoken for on Friday afternoon.

“We are expecting a fully packed restaurant for the game,” he said.

Canadian Brewhouse staffers are excited and Desai said he's expecting a good vibe.

“When we have all these big games like Super Bowl, UFC, the restaurant atmosphere is totally different,” he said.

Closing time

Canada’s Olympic run has staved off some minor demolition work on Lorne Street, where Shark Club is slated to close for renovations immediately following Sunday morning’s game.

It was supposed to shutter on Friday, but Creller said the decision was made to stay open a bit longer so the game could be shown. A reopening date has not been set.

Castanet Kamloops contacted a number of other restaurants and pubs on Friday afternoon. None had plans to open early for the game.