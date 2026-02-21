BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund providing nearly $30K to support trio of Kamloops charities
Cheer charities receive $30K
Three Kamloops charities are receiving nearly $30,000 raised through this year’s Christmas Cheer Fund.
The BC Interior Community Foundation, with support from Castanet Kamloops, ran a weeks-long campaign during the 2025 holiday season to raise money for three local non-profits.
This year, the money is going to support Kamloops Immigrant Services’ summer programs for newcomer children, and will help pay for a replacement smart board for the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism.
The Kamloops Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, the Cheer fund’s legacy recipient, will use the money to pay travel costs for women and children leaving violent situations.
In an interview at the end of the 2025 Cheer campaign, Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, says this year’s campaign was supported by several donors who attended fundraiser events and gave from the heart — a true community effort.
This marked the third year BCICF ran the annual Christmas Cheer Fund campaign. The fundraiser has been benefiting local non-profits with support from Kamloops newsrooms since the early 1990s.
