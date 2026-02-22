Kamloops News

Nine months of house arrest for Kamloops man who harassed neighbour for six years

Neighbour targeted for years

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man who for years unnerved his neighbour with unwanted visits and bizarre gifts has been sentenced to nine months of house arrest at a new address after a judge weighed his schizophrenia and brain injury against the fear he instilled in the victim.

Vincent Edward Britten, 60, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to a charge of criminal harassment.

The harassment targeted Britten’s neighbour and spanned six years. He ignored repeated warnings from the woman, her friends and police to stop.

He left underwear and cash on her doorstep and offered to be her “sugar daddy.”

Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder said Britten once called the woman on the phone and told her he got her number from her cat’s collar.

“She advised him that this contact was unwelcome and she never had any interest in knowing or getting to know Mr. Britten,” he said.

Court heard Britten suffered a serious brain injury about 20 years ago when he was in a car accident that sent him through the windshield. He has since been diagnosed with schizophrenia and developmental delay, and he lives on disability.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a year-long conditional sentence order, to be followed by three years of probation.

In doing so, she said his brain injury and schizophrenia reduced his moral blameworthiness, but not enough to outweigh the fear his actions instilled in the victim.

Part of the deal required Britten to move from the townhouse he’d been in since 2018.

"I don’t for a minute think that you set out to cause grief or discomfort or fear, but the fact of the matter is that the things you did caused that,” Armstrong said.

"And had you been turning your mind to that, it would have been clear."

Britten will be required to stay away from the victim for the entire four years of his sentence.

He will also be prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.