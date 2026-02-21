Kamloops News

City of Kamloops secures $86M-worth of contracts for arena multiplex

Big ticket contracts for arena

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of an arena multiplex planned to be built in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

The City of Kamloops has secured contracts worth $86 million to build the arena multiplex in Dufferin, according to a recent procurement report.

The report, prepared for an upcoming council committee meeting, lists the contracts valued at more than $500,000 that were awarded by the City of Kamloops throughout the second half of 2025.

According to the report, the city awarded contracts to seven companies last year for the arena multiplex project. The value of these contracts is listed at a little more than $86 million.

The vendors include Interior Plumbing and Heating, Yeti Refrigeration, Westcana Electric, Collins Industries, Kerr Interior Systems, The AME Consulting Group, and WSP Canada. The services were procured through a request for proposals process.

The arena multiplex, currently estimated to cost $140 million, will be constructed on a city-owned site at 2070 Hillside Dr., near the main entrance to Kenna Cartwright Park.

“The arena multiplex will create four additional rinks to meet the needs of multiple ice sports, allowing more capacity for over 100 local clubs and improving our event hosting capabilities,” reads a post on the City of Kamloops project website.

The arena multiplex will include spectator seating for about 1,500 people, space for uses like equipment rentals, skate sharpening and other recreation services, fitness facilities, and a Thompson-Nicola Regional Library location. A parking lot will include 700 stalls.

The city will also be looking to make upgrades to the Copperhead Drive and Hillside Drive intersection, and traffic-flow improvements along Hillside Drive as part of the development.

In a late January update, council’s Build Kamloops committee heard the assembled construction team has started work on the project validation phase, where decisions on facility programming and operations are settled.

Site earthworks could start as early as the summer.

Building construction and roadwork improvements are expected to start in 2027, and construction is anticipated to wrap up in 2030.

It’s one of a few arts and recreation projects moving forward under the city’s Build Kamloops banner.

Preliminary site works have started for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, which is being built at the corner of Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops has also announced plans for a curling and racquet sport complex in the 700 block of Victoria Street. This project is still in its early stages, and the city says construction wouldn’t start until the area multiplex is up and running.