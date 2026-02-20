Kamloops News

Driver still at large in hit-and-run crash in parking lot outside busy Kamloops shopping centre

Mounties renew plea for tips

Photo: Josh Dawson This parking lot at Columbia Place shopping centre was the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, that left a Kamloops man with a broken leg. This photo was taken the following day and does not show the suspect vehicle.

Police are renewing their call for tips in a hit-and-run crash that left a Kamloops man with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Columbia Place shopping centre, at the corner of Summit Drive and Columbia Street, after a man was struck by a speeding SUV, which drove away from the scene.

Carston Turner told Castanet he and his girlfriend were walking to their car in the parking lot outside Save-on Foods when an SUV struck him and ran over his leg.

He said he suffered a compound fracture in his leg and a dislocated foot, both of which will take some time to heal.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, Kamloops Mounties renewed their plea for information in the case.

“Police are re-asking the public to go back and review any dash camera or video footage in the area near the time of the incident,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said.

“We are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw this or who may have video of the area during that time to please contact police.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or 1-800-222-8477.