Kamloops drivers advised to plan ahead for temporary road closure south of Overlanders Bridge
Ditch clearing to close road
Photo: City of Kamloops
A stretch of West Victoria Street south of Overlanders Bridge will be closed next week as ditch-clearing work takes place.
Another road closure near the south end of Overlanders Bridge will take place early next week as crews continue ditch clearing work.
In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the eastbound lane of Victoria Street West, which links the Summit Drive connector to downtown Kamloops, will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., from Monday until Thursday.
The temporary closures will take place as crews clear ditches of built-up silt and vegetation.
“Please use caution, follow all signage and plan ahead,” the city’s post reads.
Earlier this week, a nearby stretch of West Victoria Street was temporarily closed for ditch clearing and lighting upgrades.
