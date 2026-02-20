Kamloops News

Latest count identifies 100-person increase in number of homeless in Kamloops

Photo: Glacier Media Last year's point-in-time count recorded 419 people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops.

More than 400 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in Kamloops in October 2025 — an increase of about 100 people over the year before.

The 2025 point-in-time count happened over Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. The count aims to identify the number of people living rough outside or staying in a shelter in that 24-hour period.

Kamloops council will discuss the results of the point-in-time count during its meeting on Tuesday.

“At least 419 people were experiencing homelessness in Kamloops over a 24-hour period,” reads a report attached to the council agenda.

In 2024, a similar count identified 313 people experiencing homelessness, and 312 people were counted in 2023.

Over the past 11 years, there has been a 341 per cent increase in homelessness in Kamloops, according to the point-in-time count report.

About 65 per cent of the people experiencing homelessness in this year’s count stayed in one of Kamloops’ 10 shelters overnight.

“On the night of the count, 274 individuals accessed shelters, representing a 95 per cent occupancy rate,” the report reads.

In total, the city has 287 shelter beds. Many of them, including Emerald House, Merit Place, Pathways, and Out of The Cold’s two downtown shelters, were completely full on the night of the count.

Volunteers counted 136 more people staying in unsheltered locations, and nine experiencing hidden homelessness — a term which describes a situation where someone without permanent or secure housing is temporarily staying with others.

The report said while the point-in-time count helps provide a baseline for understanding the amount of people who are most vulnerable in the community, the number of people experiencing homelessness is most likely much higher.

“Point-in-time count data primarily captures the most visibly unhoused individuals, many of whom have the most complex needs,” the report reads.

“Prolonged homelessness compounds these challenges through ongoing trauma and survival stress. Supporting transitions out of homelessness for this population requires significant social supports, including integrated health interventions and long-term supportive housing to achieve stability.”

A dedicated, year-round, daytime drop-in space is identified as a gap in local supports for homeless people.

The report called for changes to institutions and policies, the development of more targeted programs, and “a notable change in attitudes, biases, and treatment toward the unhoused population” are needed.