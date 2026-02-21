Kamloops News

‘I didn’t want to do it’; Accused takes stand in Kamloops torture trial, says she was forced to mutilate husband

Case closed in torture trial

Photo: KTW file Courtroom 5D at the Kamloops Law Courts, where Devon Jules and Jessica Jules are standing trial on a bizarre set of allegations involving the torture of Jessica Jules' husband.

The Crown has closed its case in the trial of two people accused of torturing a Kamloops man, slicing off part of his ear and branding his flesh.

Devon Jules and Jessica Jules, who are not related, are standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on aggravated assault charges, accused of torturing and maiming Jessica’s husband, Brandon Hoodicoff, over a period of weeks in March and April of 2024. Devon Jules is also charged with Hoodicoff's unlawful confinement.

At the outset of the trial, jurors were warned they would hear graphic and disturbing evidence.

Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said in her opening statement last week that Devon Jules began trying to establish a drug-dealing “crew” after Jessica Jules invited him to live in the Kootenay Place home she shared with Hoodicoff and their three children.

Hoodicoff’s testimony painted a drug-fuelled and chaotic picture. Jurors have been told the trio was using cocaine, crack and methamphetamine, and that Hoodicoff was kept “on a tight leash,” with limited access to his phone and wallet.

He described being beaten, maimed, branded, cut and stabbed, and said his nose cartilage was pulled and twisted with pliers. He described having part of his ear sliced off and then burned with a torch.

‘Felt like a hostage'

Prosecutors closed their case on Wednesday, and Jessica Jules took the witness stand to begin her testimony on Thursday.

Jules admitted to assaulting Hoodicoff, but said she only did so because she was scared Devon Jules would hurt her or her family.

“I didn’t want to do it, but he told me there would be five graves — one for me, one for Brandon and one for each of my kids — if I didn’t,” she said.

“I believed if I didn’t do what Devon said, he would kill me, Brandon and my children.”

She said she “felt like a hostage” in her own home with no safe way to escape, left to tend to Hoodicoff’s wounds.

No evidence was heard on Friday. Jurors were told Jessica Jules was dealing with a medical issue.

Her testimony is slated to resume on Monday morning.