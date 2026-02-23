Kamloops News

Kamloops woman files lawsuit seeking compensation after hidden camera catches husband drugging her water bottle

Lawsuit filed over drugging

A Kamloops woman who had her water drugged by her husband has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court seeking aggravated and punitive damages.

Cory Dwayne Crichton, 54, was sentenced to four months' house arrest in November after pleading guilty to a charge of administering a noxious substance.

His wife became suspicious in March of 2024 after taking a sip from her water bottle and thinking it tasted funny.

A hunch led her to set up a hidden camera in their master bedroom, and she caught him on video spiking her drink with a prescription drug used to treat high blood pressure.

The video shows Crichton entering the bedroom three times and tampering with his wife’s water bottle. She phoned police, and Mounties seized the bottle and the video.

Police testing came back positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a prescription diuretic used to treat hypertension and fluid retention.

Compensation sought

Crichton’s ex-wife, Rachelle Moores, filed a lawsuit last week in B.C. Supreme Court seeking general, aggravated, punitive and special damages.

No dollar amount is set out in her notice of claim, but she is seeking payment for pain, suffering, emotional distress and loss of dignity.

She also wants compensation for counselling and other out-of-pocket costs.

Her claim calls Crichton’s actions “outrageous and reprehensible.”

“The defendant’s guilty plea to administering a noxious substance with the intent to aggrieve or annoy the plaintiff establishes the intentional and wrongful nature of the conduct underlying this claim,” the lawsuit reads.

Moores’ claim was filed on Feb. 17. Crichton will have three weeks to submit a response once he has been served.