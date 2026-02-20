Kamloops News

Judge warns against vigilante justice as Kamloops man gets probation for 'cocaine psychosis' assault

Vigilante fuelled by cocaine

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops man was in the throes of cocaine-induced paranoia when he attacked a neighbour he mistakenly believed was involved in human trafficking, a judge has been told.

Sheldon Robert Walsh, 48, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.

Police were called to a residential street in Aberdeen at about 9:30 a.m. on May 24, 2025, after Walsh attacked his neighbour.

“The complainant was working in his garage, and the accused approached him and was yelling at him,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"The argument continued and at one point the accused punched the complainant a couple of times in the head."

The victim suffered a split lip but no lasting injuries.

“The accused was in the throes of a mental health crisis at the time,” Varesi said. “There was some allegation on the part of the accused that the compliant was involved in criminal activity, and he was upset with this."

‘Vigilante behaviour'

Defence lawyer Jay Michi said Walsh relapsed and began using drugs shortly before the incident.

“What we are dealing with here is cocaine psychosis,” he said. “He appreciates he had no legal justification to confront or assault the complainant — this was vigilante behaviour.”

Michi said Walsh relapsed during a breakup, which quickly spiralled.

“That cocaine use dovetailed with a period of mental health decline and he became convinced that the victim in this matter was involved in criminal activity, prostitution and human trafficking,” he said.

Walsh checked himself into hospital a few days after the assault. He has since been prescribed anti-psychotic medication and resumed addiction recovery programming.

“I had a moment of weakness,” he said.

“I relapsed and it brought back mental health issues. I apologize for my actions that day and don’t ever want to be back before the court again.”

No criminal record

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation and a conditional discharge, meaning Walsh’s criminal record will remain unblemished if he completes the probationary period without incident.

Armstrong cautioned Walsh against taking matters into his own hands.

“We see bad things happening in our community all the time,” she said.

“The problem with vigilante justice is that its doesn’t have the guardrails that the court system has. Taking it into your own hands is not good.”

While on probation, Walsh will be required to stay at least 50 meters away from the victim and attend counselling as directed for substance use.

He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.