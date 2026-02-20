Kamloops News

Second closure this week coming up for emergency room at 100 Mile House hopsital

100 Mile House ER closed

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health is warning 100 Mile House and area residents of a temporary closure of its emergency department at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital’s emergency room will be closed throughout the day on Friday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed over Feb. 16.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.