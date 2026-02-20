Kamloops News
Second closure this week coming up for emergency room at 100 Mile House hopsital
100 Mile House ER closed
Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health is warning 100 Mile House and area residents of a temporary closure of its emergency department at 100 Mile House District General Hospital.
The 100 Mile House District General Hospital’s emergency room will be closed throughout the day on Friday.
It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed over Feb. 16.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.
“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- 100 Mile House ER closedKamloops - 7:35 pm
- Poll: Online governmentPoll - 7:30 pm
- Sean Bray comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Apartments moving aheadKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Get ready for drive-thruPenticton - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
600 Sarsons Road #109
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net