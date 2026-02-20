286121
279903
Kamloops News  

Second closure this week coming up for emergency room at 100 Mile House hopsital

100 Mile House ER closed

Michael Potestio - Feb 19, 2026 / 7:35 pm | Story: 599920

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital’s emergency room will be closed throughout the day on Friday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed over Feb. 16.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

282766