Kamloops News

Some provincial budget changes, including PST expansion, concerning for City of Kamloops

PST to increase city costs

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops City Hall.

The City of Kamloops will have to pay extra for things like its annual financial audit and other professional services once the B.C. government expands the provincial sales tax.

The 2026 B.C. Budget was introduced on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said a number of items in the provincial budget are concerning for local governments, including the PST extension.

Subject to budget legislation receiving Royal Assent, PST will be applied to accounting and bookkeeping services, engineering services, and architectural services as of Oct. 1.

“Every local government has an audit, and so that is now going to increase the cost associated with the audit through nothing other than just simply an increase in taxation,” Hallinan said.

He said the seven per cent tax increase will “funnel into a lot of the work we do.”

"Individuals like structural engineers and architects who we don't have on staff, who we utilize and engage with to do capital projects work, as well as some operational plans — that’s all going to naturally increase in terms of our costs,” he said.

Hallinan said he believes one of the biggest impacts for Kamloops property owners, which won’t be felt until 2027, is a reduction in the homeowner grant.

“Every resident is going to experience, without even a change in taxation, a $200 impact on their tax bill,” he said, noting this could be a big hit for some people who are already struggling to pay their property taxes.

Concerns about cost downloading

Coun. Nancy Bepple, this month’s deputy mayor, said the City of Kamloops will need to take a look at the provincial budget carefully to understand the impact of some of the changes.

She said things like the homeowner grant reduction, changes to the property tax deferment program, and additional school tax — which the municipality collects on behalf of the school district — will have an effect on taxpayers.

“Those things are going to flow through and impact residents in our community,” Bepple said.

She said she’s concerned that changes in the B.C. budget will only end up increasing the financial burden for municipalities in the long run — which is, in turn, borne by the taxpayers.

“It looks like what the province is doing is downloading costs onto local government, and that really means local taxpayers are going to see the effect of the provincial government on their local property taxes, which is very unfortunate,” Bepple said.

She noted the future of FireSmart funding is still a concern. The provincial government has topped up funding available for the current FireSmart grant intake, but there is no certainty funding will be available going forward.

“Our community is committed to FireSmart,” Bepple said, noting it’s an important safety initiative.

The program works to reduce wildfire risk in communities, and has been touted by experts as being an effective initiative.

“We’ve hired a FireSmart coordinator, we want to expand what we're doing. But I think that it's not just the responsibility of local communities,” Bepple said. “The province also needs to have ownership of FireSmart. So that's the concern.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has said the province’s budget includes changes that will slow the pace of housing delivery, including the closure of a funding stream which supported building affordable rental homes.

“It puts a chill on what has generally been a huge success in Kamloops of building different types of housing for different types of people,” Bepple said. “We’ve had a lot of successes over the years and I think it’s going to be a hard go for a while, getting new projects off the ground.”

No 2026 municipal budget changes expected

Hallinan said this year’s municipal budget and provisional tax rate is unlikely to see changes as a result of the provincial budget, noting the City of Kamloops has already gone through a purposeful review at this point in time.

“We already recognized it was going to be a hard year. So I think we're probably going to try and keep our budget where it's at, at this point in time, and then we'll just have to be more purposeful in terms of what we're working on,” Hallinan said.

He said senior leadership and council will be discussing the potential impacts to the municipality.

Bepple said council will continue its advocacy work, noting UBCM is also working to raise local government budget concerns with the province.

“We're working hard to set up meetings with different ministers face-to-face so that they know what our concerns are. And it is ongoing,” she said. “Whenever you feel like you've made headway, you have to look at the new situation and start again.”