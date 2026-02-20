Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA says questions about cost, privacy and jurisdiction will determine fate of dash cam bill

Photo: Contributed A fatal four-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway near McLure in November 2021.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer says there’s no timeline for when his bill that would mandate dash cams in commercial trucks might become law.

The private member’s bill M217 passed second reading in the legislature with unanimous bipartisan support. It advanced to the committee stage on Feb. 2, and Stamer said the timeline for the next step is not clear.

“There is no date,” he said. “It's to be determined."

The former Barriere mayor, who has long championed the dash cam mandate for commercial vehicles, said he was able to speak to the committee reviewing the bill for about 20 minutes on Feb. 2.

He said they had questions, including some about privacy and costs.

The committee expressed concern about overlapping jurisdictions, and Stamer said a suggestion was made that B.C. wait until the federal government comes out with a dash-cam requirement.

Law before end of year?

Stamer said he hopes to see the law in place by Christmas.

He acknowledged the province has always been proactive in trying to make highways safer, and that was the sense he got after meeting with the committee.

“I think we had a really good discussion afterwards — there were some very specific questions,” he said.

“I thought it was very positive. I didn't come away from the meeting thinking that the committee was going to get bogged down into the nuts and bolts of it.”

Stamer first called for mandatory dash cams to be implemented in all commercial vehicles in February of 2023 while still mayor of Barriere, following a series of deadly crashes along Highway 5 through the North Thompson.

Alongside Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, he championed a resolution for mandatory dash cams at the Union of B.C. Municipalities. It passed, and last year the province said it was reviewing the feasibility of the initiative.