Kamloops News

Rocky Mountaineer expects high demand through Kamloops as summer season nears

Rail tour forecasts big year

Photo: KTW File The Rocky Mountaineer passes over the South Thompson River in Kamloops.

The number of passengers riding the rails on the Rocky Mountaineer through Kamloops this summer is expected to be higher than ever.

That's good news for local hotels and restaurants, which depend on the trains full of mostly international tourists to keep busy through the summer.

Tristan Armstrong, Rocky Mountaineer president and CEO, told Castanet there were about 88,000 guests that rode the luxury train on its two routes through Kamloops last year — surpassing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time.

“2025 was a fantastic year where we did that, and we believe that 2026 will exceed that as well,” he said.

“We can closely track our booking pace and so we’ve certainly seen an increase year-over-year for all markets that we draw from, which I think really just speaks to the perennial demand of western Canada.”

Foreign travellers make up “well over” 90 per cent of Rocky Mountaineer guests.

“I think travel is certainly within someone's discretionary spend and so if they're feeling their wallets tighten on the home front, they're not going to be traveling,” Armstrong said.

He said those foreign travellers typically spend weeks in the region as they explore parts of B.C. and Alberta, having a significant economic impact on local communities.

He said the FIFA World Cup being held in Vancouver in mid-July has caused hotel capacity constraints in Vancouver, and the Rocky Mountaineer is seeing less demand from its traditional, international clientele during that window.

Instead, there’s been more demand earlier in the season in May and later in July.

He said the company is branching out in response to the hotel space crunch, and in June and July will be launching "Passage to the Peaks” — a limited run that will travel between Jasper and Banff, with an overnight stop in Kamloops.

“We’ll still be running our traditional Vancouver to Banff and Vancouver to Jasper routes during this period, but at a reduced capacity,” Armstrong said.

He described Kamloops as “the heartbeat” of the company’s western Canada operations. The city houses a rail yard where off season maintenance is performed and is home to 60 full-time employees.

With the summer season approaching, Armstrong said the company is looking to hire nearly 60 more seasonal employees for jobs that range between mechanical and maintenance roles to guest-facing positions.

“We’re just looking forward to continuing to grow alongside the community for many, many years to come,” he said.

The Rocky Mountaineer’s 36th year of operation starts later this spring, with the first train arriving in Kamloops on April 11 and the final train on Oct. 11.