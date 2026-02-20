Kamloops News

Kamloops Blazers puck Friday supports CMHA Talk Today mental health program

Puck toss for mental health

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Sandman Centre during a Kamloops Blazers home game in 2022.

Pucks will fly during Friday’s Kamloops Blazers game in support of a program that provides mental health support to athletes.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kamloops branch is hosting a fundraiser puck toss when the Blazers face off against the Kelowna Rockets at Sandman Centre.

Fans can purchase one puck for $10 or three for $20 before the toss takes place at the start of the second intermission.

Numbered pucks are tossed on to the ice, and the puck closest to centre ice wins. The hockey fan with the best aim will be rewarded with a WestJet roundtrip flight for two. The second place prize is one-day bike park lift tickets for two from Sun Peaks Resort.

All funds raised through the puck toss will go to support CMHA’s Talk Today mental health education program.

The program is designed to help athletes who may be struggling or at risk of suicide, and provides education about mental health.

The program is being delivered across the province through partnerships with the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League.