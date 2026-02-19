Kamloops News

TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball squad to host playoff games for first time in program history

WolfPack sets playoff mark

Photo: TRU WolfPack The TRU WolfPack women's volleyball team will host playoff action inside the TCC for the first time in program history.

For the first time in program history, the TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball team will be hosting playoff matches inside the Tournament Capital Centre.

The team ended the regular season fourth in the Canada West conference following a 3-0 sweep over the Calgary Dinos last weekend.

TRU ended the season with a 14-6 record, marking a program record for the highest win percentage in a single season with 70 per cent. They also recorded the highest number of straight-sets victories in a season with 10.

The ‘Pack earned a bye through the opening round of the playoffs this weekend. Next up is the best-of-three Canada West Quarter-finals series against the Manitoba Bisons starting Feb. 26 at the TCC.

“We are excited to host, it’s a new benchmark for our program — something that we’ve never been able to do,” head coach Chad Grimm said in a news release.

“The girls that have been on this journey for a long time have earned this so I'm really happy for them. Hosting is great but we want to make sure that we are taking care of business and putting ourselves in the best position possible to be successful in a couple of weeks.”

It’s also the first time the team has qualified for playoffs three years in a row.

The TRU WolfPack said ticket information for the quarter-finals series will be released at a later date on its website. All games will start at 6 p.m.

Season over for men

The TRU WolfPack men’s volleyball team saw its playoff hopes dashed Saturday in a tight 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) loss on Saturday to the Calgary Dinos.