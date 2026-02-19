Kamloops News
Brief Kamloops cold snap brings snow, below-average temperatures
Balmy again by weekend
Photo: Tim Petruk
A bundled up pedestrian crosses Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops on Thursday, Feb. 19.
Kamloops woke up to a relative winter wonderland on Thursday morning, with a light dusting of snow and temperatures in the negative double digits — but relief is in sight.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -4 C with the chance of flurries on Thursday afternoon, with temperatures hovering around -10 C overnight.
A high of 0 C is expected on Friday, with temperatures rising back above freezing over the weekend and into next week. Highs of 4 C and 5 C are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
When the mercury dipped below -10 C on Wednesday night, it marked the first time since Jan. 25 that the threshold had been reached.
Normal highs for Kamloops for this time of year are around 5 C, with lows in the -4 C range.
