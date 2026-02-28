Kamloops News

TRU students aim to spread passion for STEM subjects to rural community schools

Spreading passion for STEM

Photo: Jerin Jeejo TRU Let's Talk Science volunteers hosted a workshop for elementary-aged students in Williams Lake last month.

Volunteers at Thompson Rivers University’s Let’s Talk Science program have been pounding the pavement in smaller communities, trying to foster passion for STEM subjects among B.C. Interior youth.

Let’s Talk Science is a national outreach program and the TRU chapter started up last year.

It’s run by TRU students, who have been hosting hands-on and virtual workshops for K-12 students in Kamloops and rural communities across the B.C. Interior.

TRU site coordinator Jerin Jeejo told Castanet the program has been looking to expand its outreach, having made trips to talk with dozens of students in Lillooet, Williams Lake, Ashcroft, Clearwater and most recently Salmon Arm.

He said the hands-on workshops try to foster a love for STEM subjects by interacting with the students on their level and asking guiding questions so they can discover answers on their own.

“We are giving them a chance to see how we do things and how we learn, and for them to have fun while doing activities and to make science simple,” Jeejo said.

He said the program is continuing to expand and has more trips planned this winter. It’ll also plans on hosting in-person events in public spaces across Kamloops this summer.

The local chapter receives funding from its national office, the BC Interior Community Grant and the Chemical Institute of Canada, which helps fund trips and resources for workshops.

The volunteers offer free workshops to schools in Kamloops.