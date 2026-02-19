Kamloops News

Kamloops society says families need more information after province revamps autism funding model

'We really need clarity'

The province says its new disability funding framework will expand support to thousands more children, but a Kamloops advocate says families are worried about what they might lose.

The province’s new system, which will replace a 2002 autism funding program, includes a new disability benefit program and income-tested disability supplement. This framework, which will be rolled out through 2026 and 2027, was announced by the Ministry of Children and Family Development on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Rebecca Alexander, founder and executive director of Diversified Family Supports Society, said she’s been hearing from a growing number of families who are anxious about the changes.

“We don't have enough information — and that's one of the reasons that parents are feeling very uncertain and stressed out right now,” said Alexander, who has two autistic children of her own.

“We really need clarity before families can feel safe.”

Alexander said so far, the information rolled out from the province has been fairly general — more of “an outline” of what the program will look like. She said the lack of details has left some parents unsure if the new system will provide the same type of support and funding that currently exists for their children.

She noted the process to be assessed and diagnosed with autism isn’t always smooth sailing and there is a fear that not everyone will automatically qualify for funding under the new system.

“We all absolutely support the fact that the intent of this program is to support more kids and families that haven't received support before now, but there is this group of families that have fought to get to where they are right now with their kids,” Alexander said.

Expanded access?

In a news release, the ministry said it has committed $475 million to the new framework, which it says is intended to expand access to services for children with support needs.

The ministry said the new system will provide funding for about 48,000 children, up from about 30,000 under the current program.

Under the new benefit program, families of children and youth with significant disabilities will receive $6,500 to $17,000 per year based on individual needs.

The income-tested disability supplement will be available for families with children under 18 who are eligible for the federal disability tax credit, providing up to $6,000 per year.

Alexander said currently, parents with children over six years old with an autism diagnosis automatically qualify to receive $6,000 per year that can be used for therapies and other supports. A portion of funding can be used for equipment and other items.

Under the new framework, Alexander said kids with specific high-needs diagnoses will be automatically approved. Children who don’t have an automatically-qualifying diagnosis may be deemed eligible to receive funding through a needs-based review pathway — but Alexander noted details about this pathway remains unclear.

“We haven't been given a lot of information about the needs-based review at this time, so we don't know what documentation will be required,” she said.

Families want supports

In question period on Wednesday, Jodie Wickens, Minister of Children and Family Development, defended the funding changes after Trevor Halford, Leader of the Opposition, accused the government of "strip[ping]" families of individualized supports for their autistic children.

"We are making investments in highly specialized, community based child development centres," said Wickens, adding thousands more children will be receiving funds.

"We will be working with families over the next year, alongside them to make sure that they know what supports and services are available for them."

Alexander said the Diversified Family Supports Society has reached out to the ministry and MLA for clarification and to amplify the concerns she’s hearing from families. She said she is speaking to as many families as she can, collecting information, compiling questions and identifying gaps.

“People are really concerned about being able to keep the supports that they have in place for their children right now,” Alexander said.

“So if their funding amount changes, or the government is changing their system and offering something different, families really want to be able to keep the supports they do have in place that they are paying for right now, that are working for their kids — they don't want to lose what's in place already.”