Concussion Awareness Open House aims to provide pointers, show off high-tech gear

Looking to protect heads

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops chiropractic clinic is opening its doors later this month to show off high-tech gear that helps people who have been concussed.

Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio will hold a Concussion Awareness Open House on Friday, Feb. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Office manager Katie Moray said the clinic will be showcasing three pieces of state-of-the-art equipment that have been added to help people suffering post-concussive symptoms and mild traumatic brain injuries — mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, BrainTap and BrainCore Neurofeedback.

“We are passionate about making sure young athletes of our community are supported in moving and performing at their best and believe that further education and tools on this topic will be beneficial now and going forward,” she said.

The event is free, and Moray said attendees will leave with details about what they can do to prevent concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries, as well as best practices in healing should they occur.