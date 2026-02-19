Kamloops News

Lytton, Kamloops councils to co-sponsor call for more local government involvement as province reviews archaeology, heritage policies

Village eyes voice in reform

Photo: Village of Lytton Rebuilding efforts underway last year in Lytton, much of which was destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in 2021.

Lytton and Kamloops councils are joining forces to press Victoria for a seat at the table on reconciliation and heritage law reforms, arguing municipalities have been left out of decisions that directly affect rebuilding and development.

Lytton council unanimously passed the resolution at a special meeting on Tuesday.

It’s the same resolution that was passed by Kamloops city council earlier this month, now bound for the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) convention this spring.

“When we heard about what Kamloops was putting forward and how well their resolution fit with our thinking and our experience and everything, then we decided to put that same motion forward and co-sponsor it with them,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor told Castanet.

The resolution calls for more local government involvement in reviewing and reforming reconciliation policy, archeology processes and the Heritage Conservation Act — all areas the motion says impact municipal land use planning, infrastructure, permitting and development approvals.

“So much of it impacts what we do as municipalities,” O’Connor said.

“And yet there’s been no engagement, there’s been no talking to local governments or the associations that represent the local municipalities.”

Concerns around reform

The resolution also says the Heritage Conservation Act is outdated and existing archaeology processes create uncertainty, delays and cost impacts for local governments, Indigenous communities and the public.

The province announced it has postponed proposed amendments to the Heritage Conservation Act to allow for more consultation — a development which happened after industry pushback and a sustained local government push for face-to-face consultation.

Lytton council sent a letter to Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar earlier this month, saying it had concerns with proposed amendments to the act.

The letter states council supports the intention of the act to strengthen reconciliation and heritage protection, but it has concerns the amendments will delay rebuilding the village after it was destroyed by a fast-moving fire in 2021, and introduce more burdens and costs to local governments and property owners.

“We take a look at our experience with what's in the current act that's in place, and the delays and the costs, and we don't see with the new amendments, we don't see anything changing,” O’Connor said.

The letter said Lytton council is concerned the proposed amendments risk further extending and creating more uncertainty around timelines, endangering financial support from the province to aid the rebuild and further depreciating property values because of the prolonged delays.

Council’s letter also states the proposed changes appear to create more complexity and ambiguity around permitting and adds additional costs for public works, water and sewer operations.

The letter urges the ministry to ensure permitting is expedited for disaster-affected communities, provide clear criteria and timelines for consent-based agreements under DRIPA, allocate additional funding for local governments and property owners associated with archaeological and heritage requirements, engage with Lytton leadership and residents on heritage conservation reforms, and allow the village to use a “Chance Find procedure” to alleviate costs and delays in the future.

“I don’t know how [the amendments] would look, but how can we guarantee that it would be expedited and passed quickly in a situation where there’s a disaster,” O’Connor said.

“Or even just generally, how do we know that there aren’t going to be those obstacles and challenges that we face here in Lytton, with time and money in particular.”

She said the Heritage Conservation Act has created many obstacles for Lytton’s rebuild, but stressed work is still underway to develop the village.

O’Connor said she’s heard a new village grocery store and a village office is expected to begin construction starting sometime in the spring.