Kamloops MPs keep pushing crime bills despite overlap with sweeping federal justice legislation

Two criminal justice bills put forward by Kamloops-area MPs may be folded into a broader federal government crime package now before committee.

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold and Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo continue to try and get bills passed in the House of Commons, but key elements could ultimately be absorbed into the government’s multi-issue criminal justice legislation.

Caputo said his bill, C-225, also known as Bailey’s Law, is headed into committee discussions this month in order to be fast tracked.

The bill would automatically make the killing of an intimate partner an act of first degree murder. It would also make it harder for domestic abusers to get bail.

Caputo said the family of the slain Bailey McCourt have told him they do not want to see the bill taken over by C-16.

“There are some similarities, but there are some key differences,” he said. “One of the darker sides of politics is that the government will often take a good opposition bill and put it in their own legislation.”

Caputo said the main difference between the two bills is that C-16 doesn’t create a new offence in the Criminal Code called "assault intimate partner."

He said he had a meeting recently with Justice Minister Sean Fraser who assured him that Bailey's Law will go ahead and not be incorporated into C-16.

Caputo said his goal is to have Bailey’s Law through Senate by mid to late March.

Overlap with Arnold, too

Arnold’s bill, C-221, would force Correctional Services Canada to provide information about early parole or daytime passes to victims and their families.

He said such information can be released already, but it’s not required and his bill would prevent victims from having to ask for the information or wonder whether it’s been granted.

The government, however, has tabled its own bill, C-16, which Arnold said nearly copies his word for word, so the final version of that bill may ultimately cover all the legislative changes he’s proposed.

“If they do and that bill passes through earlier [than mine], I guess I'll just thank them for at least getting that part of it done,” Arnold told Castanet.

He said there are aspects of C-16, though, that he and his party are not completely in favour of, so he intends to continue moving his bill through the House for now.

Arnold said C-221 is expected to be up for continued second reading later this month.

C-16, also known as the Protecting Victims Act, was introduced in December.

The bill has passed second reading in the House of Commons and is now being discussed in committee.