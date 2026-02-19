Kamloops News

New York lawsuits seek to block US$7B sale of New Gold to American mining firm

New Gold sale challenged

Photo: Josh Dawson A sign greets visitors at the entrance gate to New Gold's New Afton mine on Feb. 17, 2026.

Two shareholders are asking a New York judge to block the US$7-billion sale of New Gold, alleging investors were misled ahead of a vote on the deal that would transfer ownership of Kamloops’ New Afton mine.

Civil complaints were filed in New York Supreme Court last month against Chicago-based Coeur Mining by two individual shareholders, Anthony Malone and Ryan Carroll.

Coeur agreed to purchase New Gold on Nov. 2.

The lawsuits allege Coeur filed “materially incomplete and misleading" proxy statements about New Gold’s financial projections with U.S. regulators in December, making it impossible for investors to fairly evaluate the transaction.

Malone and Carroll want a judge to halt the sale until Coeur provides adequate disclosure. Alternatively, they are seeking damages.

Ottawa's blessing required

Coeur and New Gold expect the transaction to become final sometime in the coming months.

Shareholders of both companies voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal on Jan. 27, and it received approval from a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Jan. 30.

The sale is being reviewed by federal officials under the Investment Canada Act, which allows Ottawa to review foreign investments to ensure major takeovers benefit Canada’s economy, and that any investment does not pose a national security risk.

In a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coeur said the transaction "is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to relevant regulatory approvals and routine closing conditions."

New Gold CEO Patrick Godin was appointed to Coeur’s board of directors on Tuesday, pending the closure of the sale.

New Gold also in court

Coeur's shareholder litigation comes as New Gold deals with legal issues of its own.

The company and a former New Afton general manager were recently charged with offences alleging key safety measures were sidestepped prior to an underground accident in 2021 that killed miner Ray Rosenberg.

New Gold and John Ritter, New Afton’s general manager at the time, are each facing three charges of contravening the Mines Act by failing to have proper engineering plans in place, not adequately checking safety risks and conducting unsafe work underground.

Court documents show the offences are alleged to have taken place between March of 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021 — the day Rosenberg was killed when the confined underground space in which he was working suddenly filled with mud.

New Gold and Ritter are scheduled to make their first appearances in Kamloops provincial court on March 16.

The company is also being sued by a former senior engineer for wrongful dismissal. She claims she was fired last year after blowing the whistle about underground work at New Afton taking place without the required engineering sign-off.

New Gold filed a response refuting the allegations.

Jobs cut at New Afton

New Gold slashed 85 jobs at New Afton on Tuesday, laying off 13 per cent of the mine’s workforce. According to the company, the cuts have nothing to do with the sale to Coeur.

A company spokesperson told Castanet there will be about 580 employees at New Afton once the workers laid off on Tuesday are gone.