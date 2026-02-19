Kamloops News

Second prescribed burn project to take place in Merritt area

Controlled burn near Merritt

Photo: Castanet A controlled burn on Rose Hill in Kamloops.

A 35-hectare prescribed burn is planned to take place this spring over an area inside the Coldwater Indian Reserve south of Merritt.

The BC Wildfire Service said it is supporting the Coldwater Indian Band with the cultural burn project, which covers a total of 65 hectares. The project is spread out between multiple treatment areas.

The goal is to reduce the build-up of dead and combustible materials, improve winter grazing, and reduce the long-term risk of wildfire.

“This spring we will be burning the remaining 35 hectares to complete this project,” BCWS said in a news release.

The burn is located on Coldwater IR #1, about 10 kilometres south of Merritt.

BCWS said the exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could start as early as Monday, March 2.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” BCWS said.

Smoke may be visible from Merritt, the Coldwater Indian Band, and to motorists travelling along Highway 5 and Highway 5A.

BCWS said by working together with the Coldwater band, the project is also providing cross-training opportunities with the band’s fire department. The Nicola Valley Institute of Technology’s Fire Ecology Department will also be able to see the live fire for educational purposes.

BCWS is also working with the Lower Nicola Indian Band this spring to complete a final 50-hectare prescribed burn — part of a larger, three-year project. This will take place six kilometres west of Merritt, adjacent to Highway 8 and Highway 97C.