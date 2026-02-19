Kamloops News

TRU aims to raise $80K in 24 hours during annual Day of Giving drive on Feb. 26

TRU sets ambitious target

Photo: TRU Bachelor of communications student Alexa Liptak has received several financial awards through the TRU Foundation.

Thompson Rivers University is setting an ambitious $80,000 target for its ninth annual Day of Giving, as organizers look to build on last year’s record-breaking support for students.

Day of Giving is a one-day fundraising drive that supports student scholarships and bursaries at TRU. This year's event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Last year’s goal of $50,000 was quickly surpassed, with the university raking in a total of $105,997. Organizers said they are confident the community will meet the challenge this year, as well.

Money raised during the event will primarily go toward supporting student scholarships and bursaries.

Bachelor of communications student Alexa Liptak has received several financial awards through the TRU Foundation, including the McGrath Excellence in Sports Journalism Award, and said the support has made a world of difference.

“I already put 100 per cent into my schoolwork, but this support allowed me to be less stressed, which made a big difference,” Liptak said.

TRU president Dr. Airini said those that donate help to give students the opportunity to succeed.

“Imagine how that feels, to know that you are not doing this alone,” she said. “Every dollar adds up to real support for students. Thank you for supporting their success here at TRU.”

Bronwen Pakka, a TRU alum and Day of Giving donor, said supporting the education of others helps to strengthen communities and contributes to a more resilient society.

University staff will be at Sandman Centre on Feb. 20 for a Friday evening tilt between the Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets, where they will be looking to create momentum for the event with giveaways.

Day of Giving kicks off at midnight on Feb. 26 and runs for 24 hours. Donations can be made online anytime or by phone at 250-828-5264 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.