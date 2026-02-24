Kamloops News

Development regulations, urban planning will be discussed at North Kamloops event

Q&A on infill housing

Photo: City of Kamloops An image from the City of Kamloops' North Shore Neighbourhood Plan showing a future vision for the Tranquille waterfront area.

A North Kamloops business owner is hoping to spark up a conversation about infill housing and development processes through an event planned for Red Beard Cafe next month.

Mitchell Forgie, who owns Red Beard, is hosting the event at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, alongside the North Shore Business Improvement Association and the MacDonald Park Neighbourhood Association.

Forgie said attendees can expect to receive information about infill housing — a term used to describe development that includes replacing single-detached homes with duplexes or fourplexes, subdividing lots, or adding carriage homes and laneway homes.

“If we accept that infill housing is going to happen to our neighbourhood, it's going to have some pros, like funding sidewalks. It's going to have some negatives, like increased traffic,” Forgie said.

“It’s like, what are our levers as a neighbourhood that we can ask for to mitigate the negative aspects of the infill — and also the opportunities that we can ask developers for, that we can ask the city for as it's getting built? What can we do to make the outcomes the best for everybody?”

The evening will include a presentation from Forgie about the development process, housing and city regulations, particularly as it relates to the North Kamloops area.

“We will talk about regulations that are working and the ones that are not,” reads the event page on Facebook.

Forgie will be joined by NSBIA Executive Director Jeremy Heighton and Sarah Johnstone, a realtor and president of the McDonald Park Neighbourhood Association, who will take part in a question-and-answer session related to development, transportation home sales and government advocacy.

“I'm hoping to start a dialogue about where are we all aligned and want the same outcome as a neighbourhood, as a developer, as a city planner,” Forgie said.

“Then we can maybe start to advocate for removing some of those roadblocks so we get moving on some of these things, and provide some of the home ownership opportunities that we want to in our neighbourhood.”

Forgie said whether someone believes infill housing is a good thing or a bad thing, they will come away with a better understanding of the development processes.

Anyone is welcome to attend, including representatives from the City of Kamloops and Kamloops council, neighbourhood residents, developers and local business owners.

More information on the event can be found here.