Kamloops News

Kamloops MLAs not satisfied with B.C. budget despite pledges to shrink spending

MLAs blast deficit budget

Photo: Michael Potestio Peter Milobar and Ward Stamer celebrate their victories in on election night back on Oct. 19.

Kamloops-area MLAs are not buying what Premier David Eby's government was selling in Tuesday’s budget, which will see B.C.’s deficit climb to a record $13.3 billion — a hole that is $3.7 billion deeper than it was last year.

In her 2026 budget presentation, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey outlined three key initiatives — a reduction in spending, growing the economy and better management of infrastructure projects to avoid cost overruns.

Bailey said the province will cut 15,000 full-time public sector employees over the next three years to help reduce the deficit over time alongside tax increases.

The province also promised to “pace” infrastructure projects to avoid driving up costs, and to make changes to generate new revenue while taking action to grow the economy.

Doubtful of cuts

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar told Castanet Kamloops he doesn’t believe the government will, in fact cut the 15,000 government jobs it’s pledged to eliminate.

“They have no timeline, they have no yearly targets, they have nothing financially to indicate that they're actually decreasing spending in any significant way for staffing in this year's budget, so I don't believe it,” said Milobar, who is finance critic for the Opposition B.C. Conservatives.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer also cast doubt on whether the government would actually follow through on the cuts, which he noted still only represents a small fraction of the public sector.

According to the provincial government’s website, there are some 593,000 public sector employees, making the 15,000 cuts about 2.5 per cent.

“It's still not a very big percentage,” Stamer said.

Milobar said the government should have come out with more details on how they will cut those jobs in Tuesday’s budget.

“They've had a year to contemplate this,” Milobar said.

The government said it’s aiming to save $3.5 billion over three years through expenditure management, and will develop specific targets to reduce the number of executive positions.

The B.C. public service is also being reduced by 2,500 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the three-year plan, primarily through attrition and voluntary departures.

Pacing projects

Capital spending is being wound back to $18.7 billion next fiscal year, almost $2 billion lower than earlier forecasts, and it’s projected to keep falling until at least 2028.

Bailey said that will involve “re-pacing” construction of seven long-term care projects from Abbotsford to Fort St. John, as well as the second phase of Burnaby Hospital and Cancer Care, and student housing at the University of Victoria.

“These are not cancellations, this is a recognition that the province needs to strategically resequence projects to address fiscal pressures,” she told reporters.

Milobar, who noted ahead of the budget he’d like to see the province get a handle on capital project cost overruns, expressed concern.

He said the cost overruns of the current capital plan, counting from when the projects were first announced, are a cumulative $17.3 billion over budget and 158 years behind schedule.

“One-hundred and fifty eight years behind schedule and 25 per cent over budget does not enable you to build schools in Batchelor [Heights] and other areas, even though they've been promised four years ago, and it results in six long-term care homes and a hospital being cancelled,” Milobar said.

Milobar said he was thankful the pending Kamloops cancer centre wasn’t included among the health facilities earmarked for delay.

“As flawed as the design is, you still would rather have the flawed design than nothing at all — and so that was good to see, but who knows,” he said.

“They've just essentially canceled six projects, some that have actually broken ground. It's shocking to me.”

Forestry sector neglected?

In her presentation, Bailey noted a need to grow the economy with urgency and purpose, and highlighted LNG facilities coming online, expediting exploration permits for new mines, and BC Hydro’s North Coast Transmission Line as examples.

However, the minister made little mention of the forestry sector, which caught the attention of Milobar and Stamer.

Milobar said he highlighted the forestry sector in his response the budget Tuesday, telling Castanet it's a sector he feels the government has continued to study, but not taken the action the industry is calling for.

“They've sat back and watched it decline year over year over year — the revenues to government [and] people lose their jobs,” Milobar said.

In his speech he said the forestry ministry’s spending is down $400 million in the budget. He also noted that revenue the government has collected from the sector has gone from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $500 million now.

“How seriously can we actually take them that they're truly trying to get natural resource development and revenues flowing in B.C.?,” Milobar said.

In his speech, Milobar said the government has shown no creativity and no path to bring up government revenues, and save forestry jobs.

Stamer, who’s the Opposition forests critic, also lamented the decrease in forestry spending and job loss in the sector, saying the government promised to add 30,000 jobs in the forest sector in 2022, but 15,000 have been lost since then — making for a net loss of 45,000 jobs.

— with files from the Canadian Press