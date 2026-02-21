Kamloops News

Community movie night to bring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off back to big screen at Kamloops' Paramount Theatre

Photo: Paramount Pictures United Way BC, BCLC and the Paramount are partnering to present Lights, Camera, Connection, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, showing a free screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

A free movie night later this month aims to bring friends, co-workers and neighbours together at the Paramount Theatre for a fun night of nostalgia.

United Way BC, BCLC and the Paramount are partnering to present Lights, Camera, Connection, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

“We’ll be screening the beloved classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, celebrating its 40th anniversary,” organizers said in a statement.

“Join us for a fun, feel-good night that reminds us all about spontaneity, community and taking a break to enjoy life together."

Entry is free, but attendees must reserve tickets online ahead of time. For more information, click here.