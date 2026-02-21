Kamloops News
Community movie night to bring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off back to big screen at Kamloops' Paramount Theatre
Come watch Ferris Bueller
Photo: Paramount Pictures
United Way BC, BCLC and the Paramount are partnering to present Lights, Camera, Connection, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, showing a free screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
A free movie night later this month aims to bring friends, co-workers and neighbours together at the Paramount Theatre for a fun night of nostalgia.
United Way BC, BCLC and the Paramount are partnering to present Lights, Camera, Connection, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.
“We’ll be screening the beloved classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, celebrating its 40th anniversary,” organizers said in a statement.
“Join us for a fun, feel-good night that reminds us all about spontaneity, community and taking a break to enjoy life together."
Entry is free, but attendees must reserve tickets online ahead of time. For more information, click here.
