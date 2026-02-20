Kamloops News

City of Kamloops opens nominations for 2026 exemplary service awards

Awarding outstanding locals

Photo: Contributed The City of Kamloops logo on the door to city hall.

The City of Kamloops is accepting nominations for this year’s exemplary service awards.

In a news release, the city said these annual awards recognize Kamloops residents who have “gone above and beyond” with their volunteer service to the community.

“Each year, city council honours remarkable community members whose dedication, generosity and leadership have had a lasting impact on Kamloops,” the statement said.

Nominations are open until 4:30 p.m. on March 13, and award recipients will be celebrated at a ceremony on April 22.

Awards will be given in two categories — young adults under 30, and adults 30 and over.

Nominees must have lived in Kamloops during their time of volunteer service, and must have demonstrated a sustained commitment to giving back to the community.

“They are the mentors, organizers, advocates and quiet leaders who strengthen Kamloops through their actions,” the news release read.

To learn more or submit a nomination, head to the City of Kamloops website.