Build Kamloops, infrastructure investments discussed in city council meeting with provincial minister
Council meets with minister
Kamloops city council pitched provincial support for major infrastructure and recreation projects during a meeting with B.C.’s minister of state for local government.
Brittny Anderson, NDP MLA for Kootenay Central, stopped in Kamloops as part of a series of local government conversations throughout the Interior region. The meeting happened on Sunday, Jan. 18.
“Council members highlighted key community-building initiatives in Kamloops, including major infrastructure investments and new recreational and cultural facilities through Build Kamloops, underscoring the significance of recent civic development following decades of limited investment,” read the council statement.
“The conversation included identifying the most appropriate provincial ministries and funding programs to support these priority projects and overall growth.”
Council said the conversation with the minister included discussions about land acquisition processes, infrastructure funding and growth-related pressures faced by regional hubs like Kamloops, and the need for sustainable and predictable funding models.
It isn't the only minister meeting to happen in recent weeks. Council had a virtual meeting with Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, on Jan. 27.
